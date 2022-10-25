Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Can we trust streaming services after House of the Dragon NZ meltdown on Neon?

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones, began on HBO on August 21. Video / HBO

House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones, began on HBO on August 21. Video / HBO

Sky's Neon service ran into grief on Labour Day, as some users were unable to stream the finale of House of the Dragon after it was made available mid-afternoon.

Down Detector recorded a spike in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business