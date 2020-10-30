Website of the Year

Business

Call for compo over IRD's delays in KiwiSaver contribution transfers

7 minutes to read

The Inland Revenue has had system issues since it changed KiwiSaver over to a new system in April. Photo / Janna Dixon

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

Frustrated Kiwisaver members who have been left waiting up to 10 months for their KiwiSaver employer contributions to be passed on by the Inland Revenue to providers say they should be compensated for missing out

