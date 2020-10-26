Website of the Year

Business

Where's it gone? More than six months delay in KiwiSaver money going from IRD to provider

3 minutes to read

A KiwiSaver member was worried her money had disappeared into an abyss after an Inland Revenue glitch. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

A woman has been left waiting more than six months for her KiwiSaver employer contribution to pass through to her provider after a glitch in Inland Revenue's systems.

Andrea, who doesn't want her last name

