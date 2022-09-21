Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Call for Auckland Council to be allowed greater oversight of port after damning report

By
4 mins to read
New Zealand's main imports port is owned by Auckland Council. Photo / Michael Craig

New Zealand's main imports port is owned by Auckland Council. Photo / Michael Craig

A senior Auckland councillor who accused the council of being a "lazy" owner of the embattled Ports of Auckland says it's time for a chat with the Minister of Transport Michael Wood after a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.