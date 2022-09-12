Business groups have welcomed the end of the Covid-19 protection framework. Photo / Getty Images

Businesses will be celebrating today's decision to remove almost all Covid-19 rules after bearing the brunt of restrictions for more than two years, support groups say.

The news came shortly after the Government also announced a one-off public holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 26.

"After over two years of being at the forefront of Covid-19 rules, alert level changes, low foot traffic, and nonsensical mask rules retailers across New Zealand will be pleased with today's revised approach", said Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford.

"The retail sector has been calling for the revision of Covid-19 restrictions, and removal of mandatory mask requirements due to significantly low compliance from the public and high levels of in-store aggression, violence and anti-social behaviour."

Business New Zealand chief executive Kirk Hope said it was a good decision to drop the broad-based restrictions.

"The traffic light system has been one tool in the toolbox for managing the spread of Covid-19. But like the alert system before it, traffic lights have become an outdated mode of operating in the current environment.

"As we've learned over the past three years, New Zealand's Covid response has needed to flex as the pandemic evolved. Taking into account public health, the economy and people's accepted level of risk has been a constant balancing act.

"Sometimes they got it right, other times we were left wanting by Government decisions."

Harford said today's move largely brings New Zealand in line with most of the rest of the world.

"We applaud the removal of requirement for household contacts to isolate. However, we encourage the Government to review the isolation period for Covid-19 cases within the next four weeks. Other countries have a far more dynamic approach of review and continue to revise isolation periods with most between three to five days as best practice."

"As we move to a greater sense of normality, Retail NZ would like to remind Kiwis that the retail environment is safe and encourages everyone to get back instore and #ShopNice.

"Unfortunately, retailers across Aotearoa continue to experience significantly high levels of in-store violence, aggression and anti-social behaviour. Retail NZ is encouraging New Zealanders to take a moment and breathe instead of involving retailer workers in an undue aggressive or tense situation. Kiwis will continue to see Shop Nice posters throughout retail stores, social media content and advertising, as a reminder of the impact undue actions can have on workers"

Auckland Chamber of Business has welcomed the move to ditch the Covid-19 traffic light system.

Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges said the move would send a signal that the country was ready to welcome back students, investors, tourists, and skilled workers and it would give locals confidence to get out into the community.

"Government has used common sense while still holding residual levers to pull back on if justified and we welcome that," Bridges said this afternoon.

"The consensus from business was restrictions had done their work and needed to go, not just because they sent a negative signal to the world, but to get small and medium enterprises back on their feet to boost recovery and momentum when we are fighting off possible recession."

Bridges said the country had lingered long enough under tough restrictions for business.

BusinessNZ also welcomed the end of restrictions - it called the move encouraging that the Government was once again putting trust into individual businesses.

"No two sites are the same and each business can decide what works for their own environment when it comes to minimising the spread of Covid-19," BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said.

"Businesses are highly incentivised to keep employees, customers and visitors safe in order to continue operating.

"The traffic light system has been one tool in the toolbox for managing the spread of Covid-19. But like the alert system before it, traffic lights have become an outdated mode of operating in the current environment."

Hospitality NZ said today was a "good day" for hospitality and accommodation operators following the government's announcement of the end of restrictions.

"Removing the Covid-19 traffic light system is the best news hospitality and accommodation

businesses have heard for 2 and a half years, the business group said.

"At last. Operators have been hanging out for this news for a very long time," Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said.

"This will make a difference to all businesses, big and small, as it will hopefully give more people the confidence they have been waiting for to socialise in venues, cafes, and restaurants.

"Now is the time to get going and make up for lost ground."

White said the industry would be hopeful for its best summer since 2019.

Mixed response to public holiday

Meanwhile, the hospitality industry in general supported the announcement of a public holiday to mark the passing of the Queen, but the Restaurant Association came out against it.

"While most in hospitality are joining the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II, another public holiday represents an additional cost to an industry on its knees after two years of subdued trading owing to Covid responses including lockdowns, guest restrictions and other limitations," said Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association.

"This period has seen forced closures, increased regulatory compliance costs and rising minimum wages, struggles securing and retaining local staff, and difficulties hiring and employing immigrants.

"Already, 2022 has seen the introduction of Matariki as a new public holiday, bringing the total number of statutory days off to 12. Every public holiday presents challenges for hospitality businesses, often exacerbating staff shortages, driving up wage bills and other costs, and potentially interfering with regular trade."

Julie White, chief executive of Hospitality New Zealand, said it was now up to individual businesses to decide whether or not to open on the day.

"It's a good thing we are able to acknowledge, as a country, the Queen's exemplary service to New Zealand during the 70 years of her reign," White said.

"We know every public holiday comes at a cost for hospitality and accommodation businesses due to having to pay penalty rates, but we believe this one-off day is worth it.

"She had a very positive effect on New Zealand and leaves a tremendous legacy. She really stepped up and gave our country devoted service, and it would be great if we can use this day as an opportunity to remember that and to thank her.

"At this very early stage we are unsure how many businesses will be open due to the extra costs, but maybe this will be different to other public holidays.

"In the end it's up to each operator and business to gauge the effect of opening on their business and decide accordingly.

"Some will not open, and after the past few years of struggle, who can blame them.

"But those that can will no doubt welcome the chance to help people raise a toast to the Queen."