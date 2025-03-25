The sooner people jump on board and make the most of improved services and faster journey times, the better. More people off the region’s roads will help ease congestion. This will help drive growth and productivity and bring more people back to the city centre (not just to work) for recreation you can’t get elsewhere too. We want it to be an enjoyable, accessible place for Aucklanders and visitors alike.

More people add scale, which helps people feel safer too. Tokyo is incredible – the densest population in the world with 37 million people and dubbed the safest city in the world.

Increased police have helped people to feel safer here too. We’re expecting more; and the new police station will be well located, halfway between the waterfront and Karangahape Rd, and right by the train station tipped to be the busiest in the country.

Rejuvenation is happening

A person who raised concerns about the Auckland city centre stopped me in the street recently to say he can see green shoots.

He’s right. And while there are areas where development is further advanced, like the waterfront, rejuvenation is happening in other places too.

Take Vulcan Lane, a heritage gem located just off Queen St. It has a history of outdoor dining at pubs like The Occidental. Recently a few new businesses have opened, and it has been a joy to see day after day, night after night, people spilling out on both sides of the lane – from Queen St through to the historic O’Connell St.

Lorne St also has a new spring in its step, with a vibrant, diverse offering that is popular day and night.

Our diversity is a point of difference. Over the past few years, we’ve been offering walking tours of some of the ethnic eateries that people may not know about. We’re ecstatic to see people coming from around the region, some returning again and again for these tours.

With a mandate to support business, we have been concerned that some decisions have been counter-productive to rejuvenation, such as not allowing drop-offs and taxis through the Aotea Arts Quarter in Queen St. If we had millions of people living close by and impeccable public transport like Japan for those who don’t, the impact would not have been so marked.

Now we are coming out the other side of a decade of construction, we need to keep evolving as a place that is ripe for more apartment living, student life, tourists, arts and culture. Even with the CRL, we won’t have Japan’s infrastructure, but we can and will increasingly be a vibrant place that attracts people to spend time here.

Growth is just the tonic

More people, more business, more events, more investment – growth is the No 1 priority right now.

We continue to stress the need for customers and suppliers to get around and also for investors, including those willing to repurpose old buildings for new uses.

Importantly, growth needs cohesive and purposeful leadership across the political spectrum, alongside the private and social sector, to get the best return on all the investment to date and to attract more.

The sum of growing parts will create a vibrant, safe 24/7 international place that delivers more than 20% of Auckland’s GDP.

Heart of the City is an advertising sponsor of the Herald’s Project Auckland report.