Lower interest rates and Government changes for foreign investors with residency visas will all boost housing in the next one to two years, Barfoot & Thompson managing director Peter Thompson says.
During winter, he spoke at a global real estate agency conference in Singapore and said it was attending eventslike that which made him aware of New Zealand’s popularity.
“The Government changes are a really positive move because when you go overseas and go to real estate conferences or expos, a lot of people say they want to come to New Zealand.
“These buyers don’t want to rent. The people we’re talking about want to own property and make it their home. Having that $5m setting means it keeps the effect right away from first home buyers. This won’t affect people like that. It’s well away from their price range.”
Buying finished homes rather than building is anticipated.
On September 1, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced plans to change the foreign investment regime.
“The Government wants to bring additional investment, skills, ideas and connections to New Zealand, and the Active Investor Plus residency visa allows that. It offers residency to a migrant who invests a minimum of $5 million to help grow the economy, passes a good character test, and has acceptable health.”
Often referred to as the Golden Visa, it requires a minimum of $5m to be invested into direct investments or managed funds. There is also a $10m category, with a wider range of options for investments.
The Government decided that people with an Active Investor Plus residency visa will be allowed to buy or build one home. The minimum value of the house that can be bought or built will be set at $5m – which equates to less than 1% of New Zealand houses, Luxon said.
Thompson doesn’t expect the $5m-plus buyers to be dominated by Chinese.
“Most of the people will be coming from Europe or America, not China. That’s the feedback I’ve received.”
Overall, it’s yet another boost to the market.
“More confidence is starting to brew in the economy with interest rates coming down. The next 12, 18 to 24 months will see more activity and more sales.”
He expects the $5m+ buyers to be drawn to Auckland and Queenstown.
He doesn’t want those with a $4m home to push that price up to $5m to attempt to make their home eligible to join that category.