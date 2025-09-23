Advertisement
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the Boardroom: Government visa changes and lower rates will lift property market, says real estate boss

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Wealthy foreign investors with an investor residence visa can now purchase homes under a new policy.

Lower interest rates and Government changes for foreign investors with residency visas will all boost housing in the next one to two years, Barfoot & Thompson managing director Peter Thompson says.

During winter, he spoke at a global real estate agency conference in Singapore and said it was attending events

