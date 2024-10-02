Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the Boardroom: Bring on the tax debate - Cameron Bagrie

By Cameron Bagrie
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Cameron Bagrie. Photo / Alex Burton

Cameron Bagrie. Photo / Alex Burton

THREE KEY FACTS

Cameron Bagrie is principal of Bagrie Economics.

OPINION

We have an ageing population. The Government is running structural deficits and projections of returning to surplus are based on frugal spending assumptions that stretch credibility.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Add into the mix the need for geopolitical-driven rises in defence , infrastructure deficiencies that need to be addressed and the cost of decarbonisation, the potential for continued natural disasters, a divided society, and the need for structural changes in many areas and the need for more government revenue is apparent and along with that a deeper discussion on where to find it.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Mood of the Boardroom

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Mood of the Boardroom