Infrastructure Report: A billion-dollar plan to build resilience

The Government set aside $6 billion in last month’s Budget as part of a National Resilience Plan for strategic investments to “build back better” following the damage from Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary floods.

This is in addition to the Government’s $71b infrastructure plan over the coming five years.

Damage from Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods has been estimated by Treasury as ranging from $9b to $14.5b — second behind the Canterbury earthquakes in terms of damage from natural disasters New Zealand has faced. Of this, $5b to $7.5b of damage is expected to relate to infrastructure owned by the central and local governments. These costs relate to damage, without including all the immediate and ongoing support for communities and businesses.

The North Island weather events hit the country when the Budget 2023 process was already relatively advanced, requiring Minister for Cyclone Recovery and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson to reprioritise other initiatives in the draft Budget to make way for the response.