Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Agribusiness report

Award a boost for Maori agriculture

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Young Maori Farmer of the Year Jordan Smith with runner-up, Te Moana Sidney.

Young Maori Farmer of the Year Jordan Smith with runner-up, Te Moana Sidney.

Young Maori Farmer of the Year Jordan Smith believes targeting young Maori at school level will be vital to building upon Maori strengths in the agriculture industry.

"There's a lot of Maori trusts and things out there," Jordan says.

"Obviously you need good quality workers, but I think the ideal for them would be if you could get Maori people working that land."

Jordan, who is shepherd-general on the Kearins Bros farm in Te Kuiti was recognised earlier this month as the Ahuwhenua Young Maori Farmer of the Year, an award established in 2012 with the aim of encouraging young Maori into leadership roles in the agricultural sector.

Smith, who grew up in urban Auckland, began working towards his NZQA Level 2 National Certificate in Agriculture at the start of Year 11.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He suggests that the practical nature of courses such as this, involving four days of practical farm experience combined with one day of theory, can appeal to those less inclined towards a classroom environment.

Having since achieved his Level 3 and 4 certificates in agriculture, he is now in charge of an 840-hectare section on the King Country sheep farm, owning a pack of dogs which he uses in his shepherding activities and says are vital to his success on the farm.

"The way I explain it, it's a bit like a builder and his tools. I couldn't do anything without them."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In the short term, Smith is looking to travel, with the possibility of heading overseas in the near future. However, he is confident that his long-term aspirations will involve a role in New Zealand agriculture, perhaps looking towards farm management. Supporting him in this aim will be the award's $3000 cash prize and financial support in attaining a Diploma in Agriculture.

The selection process for the award involved interviews with the candidates, their employers and AgITO training advisers, awarding the ambition, initiative and industry knowledge of a young Maori farmer aged between 16-25.

Wider contributions to the local community and Maoritanga are also key considerations. The competition comes as part of a wider initiative to boost the strength of the Maori agricultural sector, and promote farming as a viable career opportunity.

Save

Latest from Agribusiness report

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness report