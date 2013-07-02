Award a boost for Maori agriculture

Young Maori Farmer of the Year Jordan Smith with runner-up, Te Moana Sidney.

Young Maori Farmer of the Year Jordan Smith believes targeting young Maori at school level will be vital to building upon Maori strengths in the agriculture industry.

"There's a lot of Maori trusts and things out there," Jordan says.

"Obviously you need good quality workers, but I think the ideal for them would be if you could get Maori people working that land."

Jordan, who is shepherd-general on the Kearins Bros farm in Te Kuiti was recognised earlier this month as the Ahuwhenua Young Maori Farmer of the Year, an award established in 2012 with the aim of encouraging young Maori into leadership roles in the agricultural sector.

Smith, who grew up in urban Auckland, began working towards his NZQA Level 2 National Certificate in Agriculture at the start of Year 11.