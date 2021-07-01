KiwiHarvest founder Deborah Manning.

The case for New Zealand to further rein in its food waste, despite the best efforts of many Kiwis in this area, is compelling and sobering.

Research commissioned by KiwiHarvest and Rabobank found we collectively waste 8.5 per cent of our weekly food spend, and puts the estimated value of food thrown away at $2.4 billion a year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the trend needs to be reversed because at the same time we're throwing away nearly 3000 tonnes of food a year, many Kiwi families are struggling to put food on the table.

This is something KiwiHarvest founder Deborah Manning, who has built a nationwide food rescue and distribution network from comparatively small origins in Dunedin over the past nine years, is well aware of anecdotally — the research now having confirmed it.

Food rescues connect surplus, predominately fresh, food, with people experiencing hunger — thereby using one problem to solve the other.