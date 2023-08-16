Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports
Updated

Agribusiness and Trade: East Coast weather catastrophe has ‘a community in crisis’

By Andrea Fox
NZ Herald·
13 mins to read
Locals helping in the clean-up in Te Karaka, inland from Gisborne, in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: Sam Rillstone, RNZ

Locals helping in the clean-up in Te Karaka, inland from Gisborne, in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: Sam Rillstone, RNZ

“It’s turned our land into porridge.”

Of all the descriptions of the devastation 2023′s weather has wrought on Tairāwhiti/Gisborne - three states of emergency this year alone - few capture the sodden region’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business Reports

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business Reports