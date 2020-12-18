Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Business Hub: Punakaiki Fund's Lance Wiggs on looking for the next Xero

6 minutes to read
Punakaiki Fund director Lance Wiggs. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Punakaiki Fund director Lance Wiggs. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

The lockdown-heavy 2020 has seen a rise in day-trading. But for Punakaiki Fund director Lance Wiggs, it remains all about the long game.

"We advise our investors that we are a very long-term buy-and-hold investment,"

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.