Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Business Hub: Barfoot & Thompson director Kiri Barfoot retiring, ‘window of time for me’

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
Kiri Barfoot - director decides it's time to retire aged 51. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kiri Barfoot - director decides it's time to retire aged 51. Photo / Dean Purcell

After 28 years at Auckland’s largest real estate agency, director and family member Kiri Barfoot, 51, is retiring.

She wants to do things other than work: travel, bike, ski, play the piano, read and enjoy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business