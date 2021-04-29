Website of the Year

Business

Business confidence rebounds but 'inflationary soup' on the boil - ANZ

3 minutes to read
Business sentiment suggests stronger economic growth possible, if supply constraints allow. Photo / File

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

The ANZ Business Outlook survey for April shows that firms are feeling more upbeat and that recent housing market policy changes are not likely to dent broader activity, says ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner.

"Overall,

