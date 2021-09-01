Voyager 2021 media awards
Business chamber bosses to press minister Nash for Covid support beyond wage subsidy

2 minutes to read
Businesses want to see more support from the Government. Photo / NZME

By:

Herald business writer

Government Covid financial support for small and medium business employers will be "top of the list" for discussion when the country's chambers of commerce chief executives meet Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash online on Friday.

