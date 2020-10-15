Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Burger King, Electric Kiwi and TOP break cardinal rule of advertising in fight against juggernauts

6 minutes to read

Burger King made no secret of its attack on McDonald's. Photo / Supplied

Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

This week, Burger King broke a cardinal rule of advertising.

It directly referenced its main competitor in an ad and then went even further by dedicating most of the runtime to the most popular

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.