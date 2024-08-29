Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Building Nations: Public-private partnerships reboot planned as Government mulls RMA replacement

By Bill Bennett
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Act MP Simon Court.

Act MP Simon Court.

Act MP Simon Court wants to modernise New Zealand’s public-private partnership framework as part of the Government’s work reforming the Resource Management Act.

Speaking at the Building Nations conference in Auckland, Court says

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business