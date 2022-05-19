Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Budget 2022: Brian Fallow - Grant Robertson takes foot off accelerator

6 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson during his Budget presentation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson during his Budget presentation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Brian Fallow
By
Brian Fallow

Columnist

OPINION:

This is a Budget in which Grant Robertson's foot has moved from the accelerator to the brake pedal.

Government spending will grow more slowly than the economy which has to support it.

In crafting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.