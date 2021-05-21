Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Budget 2021: Leighs Construction's Scott Base coup, $344m project confirmed

5 minutes to read
Scott Base: $344m upgrading buildings and windfarm. Photo / supplied

Scott Base: $344m upgrading buildings and windfarm. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

One of the most unique building jobs awarded to a New Zealand firm yesterday got confirmation in the Government's Budget 2021.

Anthony Leighs, founder and chief of Leighs Construction, said today he was delighted when

Budget 2021

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker