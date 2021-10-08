Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Bruce Cotterill: You call that a plan, Jacinda Ardern? Here's a plan

9 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Bruce Cotterill

OPINION:

You can just about imagine the farcical scenes unfolding in the Cabinet room.

The leader looks puzzled. "What can we give them this week?"

"Well, we can't give them anything. There are too many

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.