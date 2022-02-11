Voyager 2021 media awards
Bruce Cotterill: Forget the fear and get back to life

7 minutes to read
Our Australian neighbours will be back in business well before our damaged tourism sector. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Bruce Cotterill

OPINION:

I drove to the airport the other day. Twenty-eight minutes after leaving home, I was parked outside the terminal.

So what, you might say. Well, I had left home at 7am. It normally takes

