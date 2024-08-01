Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Briscoe Group shares rise after reporting record sales – Market close

Graham Skellern
By
4 mins to read
Briscoe Group reported record unaudited sales of $372.1m, up 0.77%, for the six months ending July 28. Its share price was up 2c to $4.42.

Briscoe Group reported record unaudited sales of $372.1m, up 0.77%, for the six months ending July 28. Its share price was up 2c to $4.42.

The New Zealand sharemarket traded steadily with a rise of more than 0.5% on the back of a rebound in the United States technology sector as investors there get ready for interest rate cuts.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business