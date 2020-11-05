Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Brian Fallow: When rates are this low, why go lower?

7 minutes to read

Ultra-low rates have already pumped up house prices. Photo / Getty Images

Brian Fallow
By:

Brian Fallow is a former economics editor of The New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

House prices not high enough for you, governor?

And should you be hammering home the message that saving is a mug's game?

Such questions are invited by the Reserve Bank's plan, about which we

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.