Business

Brian Fallow: Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr goes on the defensive

6 minutes to read
RBNZ governor Adrian Orr defended the Bank at the finance and expenditure committee last week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Brian Fallow

OPINION:

Governor Adrian Orr has no regrets — at least none about how the Reserve Bank has run monetary policy in these challenging times.

He was on the defensive last week when appearing before Parliament's

