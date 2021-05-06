Website of the Year

Brian Fallow: Choose your weapons in housing fight

6 minutes to read
The pace of building will help to decide whether house price rises are "sustainable". Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Brian Fallow
Brian Fallow is a former economics editor of The New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

Which borrowers are at greatest risk of any likely Reserve Bank tightening of the regulatory screws on mortgage lending?

If it was the most financially vulnerable, it would be first home buyers. But

