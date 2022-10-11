Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Brain drain: Signs of recovery but immigration challenges remain

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Departures continue to beat arrivals as New Zealand faces net migration challenge. Photo / Alex Burton

Departures continue to beat arrivals as New Zealand faces net migration challenge. Photo / Alex Burton

New Zealand continues to struggle to attract workers but the brain drain showed signs of stabilising in August - with a small net migration gain of 47.

There were 7851 migrant arrivals in August and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business