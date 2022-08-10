Border crossings increased in June, reaching the highest for any month since border and travel restrictions were imposed in March 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand lost more than 10,000 people to emigration in the year ended June, newly-released data shows.

June was the 16th month in a row more people left the country than arrived, Stats NZ said today.

The agency said 49,200 migrants arrived and 60,700 left in the year to June 2022.

"Migrant arrivals and departures are both at their lowest levels for a June year since the 1990s," Stats NZ population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

But border crossings increased in June this year, reaching the highest for any month since border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020.

The new data reversed trends that typified early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, when overseas Kiwis returned home in large numbers and many countries were off-limits.

Non-New Zealand citizens contributed most to the latest recorded annual net migration losses, with a provisional net loss of 6,900 in the June 2022 year.

