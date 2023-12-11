Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Brace for economic slowdown, no recession but lower growth for longer - NZIER

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
A warning sign on the approach to a hill on a winding rural road.

A warning sign on the approach to a hill on a winding rural road.

This Thursday’s GDP data is expected to show the economy kept growing in the September quarter. Economists expect a relatively low quarterly growth figure of 0.2 or 0.3 per cent for the three-month period.

But

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business