Booking.com glitch: Kiwi holiday homeowner battles to get thousands from global accommodation giant

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Gail Kirkham, owner of Napier holiday rental Maison Blue.

A Napier holiday rental owner is angry at delays to payments from Booking.com, a global problem the giant accommodation site has blamed on “planned system maintenance”.

Gail Kirkham owns Maison Blue and says she’s been

