Boeing grounds 777-9 test planes in latest setback

The 777X programme is running behind schedule.

Boeing has paused test flights of the 777-9, the development of which had already been delayed by years, after discovering problems with a key part.

The airplane manufacturer discovered a problem with a structural component within the engine housing during routine maintenance on one of four test planes. None of the three other planes had flights scheduled. Each engine includes a redundant version of the part, which is custom-made for the 777-9, according to Boeing.

The company is replacing the part and investigating the issue on each plane and “will resume flight testing when ready” Boeing said.

The pause is the latest blow to development of the 777X series of planes, starting with the 777-9. Boeing operated its first 777-9 flight in January 2020, saying at the time it expected deliveries to begin the next year.

The 777-9 is a large, twin-aisle plane designed for long-distance, international flights. It is capable of carrying around 426 passengers over a distance of more than 7200 nautical miles. Boeing plans to later build a slightly smaller version of the plane capable of traveling farther, the 777-8, and a cargo version, the 777-8 Freighter.