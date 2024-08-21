Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Boeing grounds 777-9 test planes in latest setback

By Niraj Chokshi
New York Times·
3 mins to read
The 777X programme is running behind schedule.

The 777X programme is running behind schedule.

Boeing has paused test flights of the 777-9, the development of which had already been delayed by years, after discovering problems with a key part.

The airplane manufacturer discovered a problem with a structural component

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business