Boeing grounds 777-9 test planes in latest setback

Boeing did not say how long it expected the pause in test flights to last or whether it would delay its first delivery of the 777-9, which the company expects to happen next year. The Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing notified the agency about the problem last week, and the company said it planned to keep the FAA updated on its findings. The pause in test flights was reported earlier by The Air Current, an aviation news service.
Boeing began flights of the model for FAA certification in July, though it had been testing the plane on its own for some time.
The test fleet had already carried out more than 1300 flights in various regions and conditions as of the end of last month, Dave Calhoun, the company’s former CEO, said on a call with investor analysts at the time.
Calhoun stepped down this month and was succeeded by Kelly Ortberg, a former CEO of Rockwell Collins, a major supplier to Boeing and its main rival, Airbus. Calhoun’s departure had been announced after a harrowing episode in January in which a panel of a Boeing 737 Max blew off during an Alaska Airlines flight.
There were no major injuries from that event, but it and an earlier crisis involving two fatal 737 Max crashes five years ago have slowed production at Boeing and contributed to the widening gap between the company and Airbus.
