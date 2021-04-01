BNZ glitch causes transactions, balances to disappear

A BNZ glitch has left customers concerned. Photo / File

Banking customers have expressed concern that payments made from their accounts aren't reflecting in the BNZ app.

This morning the bank confirmed the issue via social media, saying it was working toward a fix.

"We are currently experiencing issues with some customers not being able to see transactions or balances via the app or internet banking," the statement from the bank says.

"We are working as hard as we can to fix it and we hope to have it sorted ASAP."

Customers commenting under the announcement shared a number of stories about disappearing balances and transactions.

One person noted that a transaction that reflected on the app yesterday was no longer visible.

"I thought the person had somehow reversed the transaction," the customer posted on Facebook.

Another customer said that a transfer made today was reflected on the app, but all those made yesterday weren't visible.

Other customers saw the lighter side of the mishap, saying that they thought the transactions weren't showing because it's a public holiday.

There have been numerous banking app glitches over the past year.

An ASB glitch in April last year saw many customers declined at Eftpos terminals, while a system crash at Westpac in May last year saw customers unable to access their accounts.

There have also been instances of customers being double charged and online transfers becoming unavailable.

Once banks are informed, the issues are generally rectified relatively fast.