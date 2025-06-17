BNZ has cut some of its short-term mortgage rates for a second time in three weeks. Photo / Alex Burton

BNZ has cut some of its short-term mortgage rates to offer the equal lowest lending terms on the market among the major banks.

The bank said from today, its one-year fixed home loan rate would drop from 4.95% to 4.89%.

Its six-month rate would drop 6 basis points (bps) to 5.29%.

Both BNZ and Westpac now have the lowest six-month and one-year fixed rates among the big five lenders.

BNZ cut both rates on the eve of the Official Cash Rate (OCR) decision, just over three weeks ago.