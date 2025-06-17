Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

BNZ cuts mortgage rates for second time in three weeks

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

BNZ has cut some of its short-term mortgage rates for a second time in three weeks. Photo / Alex Burton

BNZ has cut some of its short-term mortgage rates for a second time in three weeks. Photo / Alex Burton

BNZ has cut some of its short-term mortgage rates to offer the equal lowest lending terms on the market among the major banks.

The bank said from today, its one-year fixed home loan rate would drop from 4.95% to 4.89%.

Its six-month rate would drop 6 basis points (bps) to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business