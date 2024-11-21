He said another scam involved fake tech support pop-ups or calls that appeared after visiting certain shopping sites or clicking on ads, impersonating companies such as Microsoft or Apple.
“They convince shoppers to share sensitive information or pay for fake services to ‘fix’ non-existent issues.”
He said other “techscams” created fake shopping deals or impersonated well-known retailers, luring shoppers to fraudulent sites.
“In fact, techscams can impact wallets up to ten times more than traditional phishing attempts, making it crucial for holiday shoppers to stay vigilant and double-check the legitimacy of offers and websites.”
Another issue involved QR code phishing, where scammers led people to websites designed to steal personal information.
“To avoid these, be cautious with QR codes from unknown sources and always verify requests for personal information.”
He said people could protect themselves by taking steps including exercising caution aroundclicking links or attachments.
“If an email or text offers deep discounts, tight timeframes to take an offer up, or unusual availability for an item that is sold out everywhere else, it could be a scam,” he said.