Business

Billionaire Graeme Hart: Inside expanding warehouse empire, $155m of new buildings

Anne Gibson
By
7 mins to read
Graeme Hart is NZ's richest man. One of his companies developed huge new logistics buildings in Auckland worth around $155m together. Video / NZ Herald

What is New Zealand’s wealthiest person, Graeme Hart, up to?

The answer: building $155 million worth of new warehouse/logistics buildings - with many more planned.

The reclusive billionaire has made considerable progress in the past

