Biggest tenancy law reform in 35 years: 'I'll keep my places empty'

5 minutes to read
PM Jacinda Ardern defending changes to legislation regarding landlords. Video / Mark Mitchell
Anne Gibson
Property editor, NZ Herald

A landlord has expressed fear about the biggest tenancy law reform in 35 years, threatening to empty his homes when New Zealand's 1.5 million renters get much more power early next month.

From February

