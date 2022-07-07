Voyager 2021 media awards
Big Read: Inside Graeme Hart's expanding empire

11 minutes to read
Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

New Zealand's richest man Graeme Hart has a three-pronged expansion strategy: buying a string of Auckland residential properties, developing industrial warehouse centres and furthering his food investments.

Companies Office records show 24 new Hart businesses

