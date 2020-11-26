Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Ben Kepes: See, Chloe Swarbrick, Boomers can do some good

4 minutes to read

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By: Ben Kepes

OPINION:

You can blame Green MP and voice-of-the-millennials Chloe Swarbrick for the fact that Baby Boomers, and (heaven forbid!) anyone older than them are often derided by younger generations.

If you believe the existing narrative,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.