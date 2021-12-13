Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Ben Goodale: Get Christmassy in 30 seconds or so … The UK's top five festive ads

4 minutes to read
Festive television ads come with a decent helping of snow, singing, dancing and celebrities. Photo / 123RF

Festive television ads come with a decent helping of snow, singing, dancing and celebrities. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Ben Goodale

OPINION:

In case you hadn't noticed, it's nearly Christmas. Yes, it crept up on me too. Here, sadly, with one or two notable exceptions, on TV it's mainly just the usual retail noise about deals

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.