You don’t want to go full Wellington Water, but experts say you’ll be more productive over the full year if you ease your way back into work after the summer break.

The tips come after another tough year, if a different sort of tough than Covid.

“Last year was hard for many and the anniversary of the flooding in particular will be upsetting for some,” says psychotherapist and Newstalk ZB Nutters Club co-host Kyle MacDonald.

“If you are doing okay, it’s important to take time to ask your workmates if they’re okay - and actually listen to their answer. We all need that sense of community and connection to get through tough times.”

That great holiday seems a long way away on your first days back at work.

More broadly, MacDonald says:

1. Don’t fight it. Accept that the first few days back might be a bit rough That’s normal. Allow those emotions to be there.

2. Don’t act impulsively. If you’re thinking of quitting, that could be valid. Breaks and time off are a time of reflection and it might be that people are rethinking their priorities. Take your time and be cautious about big decisions. Talk them through with someone you trust.

3. Ease back into it. Give yourself a bit of time and space to settle back in. A lot of people clear the thousands of emails in their inbox. That can be a good, low-pressure place to start. For managers, it’s a good time to be attentive. Listen to your staff. And it’s a bad time to put pressure on.

4. Hold to aspects of the summer break you enjoyed. That might be stopping at the beach after work or getting good outdoor and family time.

5. Give yourself something to look forward to, We’ve got a staccato start to the year with long weekends coming up. Make plans for a day trip or mini-break.

Workplace behavioural expert Dr Jarrod Haar says, “Don’t have a coffee with a friend on your first morning back then go full noise - or you’ll burn out after a couple of months. It’s like an engine. You’ve got to warm up. For some people that might take a couple of weeks.”

Use your first week back to reconnect with colleagues and clients, the Massey University professor says.

“Because those connections do nourish us, building our psychological resources. It bodes well for the rest of the year. Social connections are good for our wellbeing as well as our work performance.”

If you’re a boss, consider letting staff go at 3pm on a Friday, Haar says - noting the “summer hours” philosophy adopted by some tech and telco firms over the past couple of years, at least before the job market turned.

That will make staff more loyal and productive long-term.

“Play the long game,” Haar says.

