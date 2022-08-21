Advertisement

Business

Beach Haven cliff collapse: non-consented tree, stair work sparked Auckland Council action

5 minutes to read
A house is left on the edge after a Slip in Beach Haven. Video / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Auckland Council twice took action for non-consented works below a new $2.25 million North Shore house where cliffs collapsed last month, causing a huge slip on to a beach below.

Kerri Fergusson, compliance

