Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Barney Irvine: Five urgent things the next Auckland Mayor must address

5 minutes to read
Barney Irvine. Photo / Jason Oxenham, File

Barney Irvine. Photo / Jason Oxenham, File

NZ Herald
By Barney Irvine

OPINION

There's been a lot of talk about the lack of high-profile candidates, and about the public's general indifference towards local government, but let's be clear: the election of the next Mayor of Auckland matters.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.