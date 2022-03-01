Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Banks issued a blunt warning that vulnerable customers would be most impacted by CCCFA

5 minutes to read
Banks have complained new lending rules that came into effect in December mean they can offer little discretion when deciding whether to provide customers with loans. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Banks have complained new lending rules that came into effect in December mean they can offer little discretion when deciding whether to provide customers with loans. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Hamish Rutherford
By
Hamish Rutherford

Wellington Business Editor

Weeks before new rules regulating lending came into force, the banking industry gave a blunt warning to regulators that the changes would slow the flow of credit and could hurt vulnerable customers and first-home buyers.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.