Banana Boat sunscreen aerosols recalled over safety concerns

All you need to know about sunscreen and how to stay safe this summer as SPF testing gets revealed. Video / NZ Herald

Two different types of sunscreen aerosol sprays by Banana Boat have been recalled in New Zealand due to safety concerns over unexpected levels of benzene in some batches.

Banana Boat's parent company Edgewell Personal Care announced the recall after consultation with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia.

Batches of Banana Boat Simply Protect Kids Very High Protection Sunscreen Lotion Spray SPF 50+ and Banana Boat Dry Balance Very High Protection Clear Sunscreen Spray SPF 50+ with an expiry date of 31st January 2024 or earlier have been pulled from shelves, and customers urged to stop using these items and dispose of them.

The issue was identified in product testing, and while the benzene in these sunscreen products at the levels detected would not be expected to cause adverse health effects, Edgewell Personal Care said an abundance of caution was being taken.

The rest of the Banana Boat sun care portfolio – including lotion and roll-on sunscreens and other aerosol sunscreens are not impacted.

The same two products, and an additional (Banana Boat Ultra Very High Protection Clear Sunscreen Spray SPF 50+) have also been recalled in Australia.

Customers can request a refund on either of the two recalled products by visiting here.