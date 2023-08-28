Voyager 2023 media awards

Back in the game: Former All Black David Kirk’s Bailador ready to invest A$104m in tech sector

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Bailador Technology Investments co-founder and managing partner David Kirk. His firm did not make a single new investment during 2022 as it waited for valuations to cool. Photo / File

David Kirk has A$104 million ($113m) burning a hole in his pocket — and he’s finally ready to start investing in tech again.

Kirk is co-founder and chairman of ASX-listed Bailador Technology Investments — a

