Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Back from hibernation: Reanimating an Air New Zealand Boeing 777-300ER aircraft as travel takes off

5 minutes to read
A worker checking the 18m-high tail of the Air NZ Boeing 777. Photo / Dean Purcell

A worker checking the 18m-high tail of the Air NZ Boeing 777. Photo / Dean Purcell

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Two years since ZK-OKO was grounded, it's just weeks away from taking to the skies again.

Just like four Boeing 777-300ERs Air New Zealand has parked up in the Californian desert, the big jet idled

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.