AustralianSuper makes $5 billion takeover play for Infratil

Infratil owns half of Vodafone NZ. Photo / 123RF

Australia's largest superannuation fund has made a takeover bid for New Zealand's Infratil, which owns half of Vodafone NZ, a majority stake in Wellington International Airport and local energy assets.

The offer from AustralianSuper values the NZX-listed infrastructure investor at $5.37 billion and is pitched at a $1.35 per share premium to Infratil's closing price on the NZX.

The proposal is a non-binding offer by way of a Scheme of Arrangement to acquire all shares in Infratil, with a component covering Infratil's majority holding in Trustpower.

The offer comprises:

• Cash Consideration of $5.79 per share; and

• 0.2210 of a Trustpower share per Infratil share (having a value of NZ$1.64 per Infratil share), which is proposed to be distributed in specie to Infratil shareholders as directly owned shares in Trustpower shortly prior to completing the scheme.

The offer represents a 28.1 per cent premium to Infratil's closing share price on Friday of $5.80.

AustralianSuper said it believed that the proposal, if implemented, would unlock significant value for Infratil shareholders and that it "seeks engagement" with the Infratil board in relation to the proposal.

Representatives of Infratil were not available for comment to the Herald at press time.

AustralianSuper's head of Infrastructure, Nik Kemp, said AustralianSuper, one of the world's largest infrastructure investors with a A$20 billion global portfolio, was attracted to Infratil's high quality portfolio of infrastructure assets in New Zealand and Australia.

"AustralianSuper currently has NZ$1.3 billion invested in New Zealand, reflecting our long-term confidence in this market.

"As a well capitalised and long term investor, we see significant potential to invest in the growth of Infratil's assets over the long term on behalf of AustralianSuper's members, which allows us to provide significant value to Infratil shareholders today," Kemp said in a statement.

"We believe our proposal, if implemented, would deliver an attractive premium for Infratil shareholders," Kemp said.

AustralianSuper will continue to seek engagement with the Board of Infratil to afford

Infratil shareholders the opportunity to assess our proposal in full," Kemp said.

Separately Infratil, which is managed by Morrison and Co, has its stake in NZX-listed Australasian wind farm company, Tilt Renewables, up for review. At today's prices, the Tilt stake is worth more than $1 billion.

Infratil's portfolio comprises a raft of prime New Zealand and Australian infrastructure assets.

It has a 51 per cent shareholding in Trustpower, which owns and operates 22 hydro power stations.

The company last year was part of consortium that bought Vodafone New Zealand for $3.4b.

Infratil's latest half year result showed strong contributions from Vodafone NZ and Canberra-based CDC Data Centres.

Proportionate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and changes in financial instruments (before incentive fees) of $229.5m in the six months to September.

This was up on the $204.2m in the previous corresponding period.

The results for the period were impacted by portfolio changes including the acquisition of Vodafone NZ in 2019, and the sale of Perth Energy, NZ Bus, and the ANU Student Accommodation business in 2019, among others.

The company has forecasted proportionate ebitdaf for the full year to March 2021 of between $430m and $470m, including an estimated $80m reduction caused by Covid-19 related restrictions, compared with $446m the previous year.

Vodafone's first half ebitda came in at $224.7m, in line with analyst forecasts. Infratil has a 49.9 per cent stake in the telco after acquiring the business in tandem with Brookfield Asset Management in a deal worth $3.4 billion.