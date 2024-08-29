Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Aussies snap up $2 billion stake in NZ electricity distributor Powerco - Stock Takes

By &
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Powerco is the second-largest electricity distributor in New Zealand. Photo / Bevan Conley

Powerco is the second-largest electricity distributor in New Zealand. Photo / Bevan Conley

ANALYSIS

With all the focus on New Zealand’s current energy shortage, one story slipped under the radar this week.

Australia’s second-largest pension fund will take up majority ownership of North Island electricity distributor Powerco, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business