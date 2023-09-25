Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland’s worst pothole? Massey KFC crater fixed, to a fashion

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
There is a massive pothole outside KFC at the Westgate, Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

In a time of bad potholes, it was one of the worst.

For months, West Aucklanders looking for a fried chicken fix from KFC Massey have had to bob through a crater - or swerve

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business