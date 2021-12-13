Auckland's border reopening: 7500 people booked to fly out of city tomorrow

Wing-it Wednesday will have 21,000 passengers carried by Air New Zealand as the country opens up to domestic movement. Photo / File

Wing-it Wednesday will have 21,000 passengers carried by Air New Zealand as the country opens up to domestic movement. Photo / File

From RNZ

Air New Zealand has 7500 passengers flying out of Auckland tomorrow when the city's border opens.

In addition, the airline says there are almost 4500 people from around the country flying in.

Overall, the company has almost 21,000 passengers booked across its network for the day.

The top three destinations for Aucklanders are Wellington, which is expecting 1800 people, Christchurch (1700) and Queenstown (1200).

From today, passengers must show a vaccine pass or evidence of a negative Covid-19 test within the previous 72 hours before travelling.

A spokesperson says people should allow an extra hour at the airport in case of queues and delays.